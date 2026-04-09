NEWS: £1.2m Scheme Targets Schools in Knife Crime Hotspots with Street-Level Data

As reported by the Guardian, up to 250 schools are set to benefit from a £1.2m government initiative aimed at tackling knife crime, part of a wider commitment to cut offences by half over the next decade

The programme, led by the Home Office, will provide targeted support to schools across England, using advanced mapping technology to pinpoint areas of heightened risk at street level.

Within this group, 50 schools located in the most affected areas will receive more intensive support. Measures could include ensuring at-risk pupils have access to a trusted adult for guidance and support.

Schools involved in the scheme will also receive training to help staff better understand the risks associated with knife crime, alongside broader safety strategies. These may include mentoring programmes for vulnerable students or supervised travel arrangements to and from school.

Officials say the technology behind the scheme can analyse areas as small as 0.1 square kilometres, enabling police to focus resources on specific locations and times where incidents are most likely to occur, based on previous patterns.