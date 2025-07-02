NEWS: £1.7M Assistive Tech Pilot to Support SEND Students

As reported by Open Access Government, thousands of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to benefit from a new £1.7 million assistive technology pilot.

As part of the initiative, ‘lending libraries’ will be established across up to 32 local authorities, giving schools access to a wide range of assistive tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of their pupils. Up to 4,000 schools will be able to borrow and trial devices before committing to long-term investments.

The libraries will include innovative technologies such as reading pens that scan and vocalise text, speech-to-text dictation tools and image-based communication tablets for non-verbal students.

The aim is to better support pupils with conditions such as dyslexia, autism and ADHD, helping them engage more fully with their education. The scheme also promotes independence, confidence and a greater sense of belonging in school.