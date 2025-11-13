NEWS: 25% of Young People Still Think STEM Jobs Are for Boys

As reported by Yahoo, a new study has revealed that outdated gender stereotypes continue to shape young people’s views of science and technology careers

One in four children still believe that jobs in STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – are more suitable for boys. The survey of 1,000 children aged 10 to 14 found that just one percent viewed STEM careers as “girls’ jobs”, highlighting a persistent gender divide in perceptions of science and technology roles.

The findings also showed that 40 percent of girls had never attended a coding club, despite three-quarters saying they would consider a job in the STEM sector.

When it came to career aspirations, girls were more likely to prioritise doing a job they love (60 percent) compared with 56 percent of boys. However, boys were more motivated by earning potential (49 percent) than girls (43 percent).

The research further revealed that over a third of young people (36 percent) had never taken part in an after-school coding club, while almost a quarter (23 percent) believed a career in STEM would be “less sociable” or “less fun” than becoming a social media influencer or athlete.

The findings suggest that while interest in STEM remains high among young people, more work is needed to challenge stereotypes and make science and technology careers more accessible and appealing to all.