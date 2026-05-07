NEWS: Ability Grouping Boosts Top Pupils Without Harming Others, Study Finds

As reported by the Guardian, grouping pupils by ability may benefit higher achievers without disadvantaging others, according to new research that challenges long-standing arguments in favour of mixed-ability teaching

The study, carried out by UCL Institute of Education, found that secondary school students in England who had previously performed well in maths made slower progress when taught in mixed-attainment classes compared with being grouped alongside peers of similar ability.

Among top-performing pupils, those in mixed groups fell behind by an average of two months compared with students in schools using ability-based sets. Overall, schools adopting mixed-attainment teaching saw slightly lower progress, equivalent to around one month.

The research, supported by the Education Endowment Foundation, also found no clear evidence that setting had a negative impact on pupils with lower prior attainment or those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Focusing on maths outcomes and confidence levels, the study examined pupils aged 11 to 13 in years 7 and 8 across state schools in England. It compared results from 28 schools using mixed-attainment teaching with 69 similar schools that grouped students by ability.

Analysis of the findings also suggested that mixed-attainment approaches may be linked to lower confidence in maths. Pupils in these settings reported reduced self-belief compared with those taught in ability sets, contradicting earlier claims that setting can damage confidence among lower-attaining students.