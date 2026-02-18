NEWS: Academic Pressure Linked To Higher Risk Of Depression And Self-Harm, Study Finds

As reported by the Guardian, teenagers who experience higher levels of academic pressure at 15 are significantly more likely to suffer depression, self-harm and suicide attempts in later adolescence and early adulthood, a major long-term study suggests

The results mirror a survey by the charity YoungMinds last year, which found that almost two in three 15- to 18-year-olds felt unable to cope in the build-up to GCSEs and A-levels. One in four said they had suffered panic attacks, around 40% reported a decline in their mental health, and one in eight disclosed self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

The new research, led by academics at University College London, draws on data from almost 5,000 young people born in the early 1990s who are part of an ongoing longitudinal study. Participants rated their experience of academic pressure at 15, while researchers followed their mental health from ages 16 to 22 and tracked self-harm up to age 24.

Writing in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, the authors said higher levels of stress at school were consistently linked to poorer outcomes. For each incremental rise in reported pressure at 15, the risk of depression at 16 increased by a quarter, while the likelihood of self-harm rose by 8%. The association did not fade with time, continuing into participants’ early twenties.

The analysis also found that greater stress in mid-adolescence was tied to a higher lifetime risk of suicide attempts. Each one-point increase in school-related pressure at 15 corresponded to a 16% rise in the chance of having attempted suicide by age 24.

A government spokesperson said ministers are focused on ensuring pupils both succeed academically and receive support to manage anxiety, adding that helping young people build resilience remains a priority.