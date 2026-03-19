NEWS: AI Toys for Pre-Schoolers Raise Concerns Over Children’s Development

As reported by the BBC, artificial intelligence-powered toys aimed at very young children are already appearing on shop shelves, yet researchers say there is still little evidence about how such technology affects pre-school development

One study explored the issue by observing how a small group of children aged three to five interacted with a soft toy named Gabbo. The device is designed to engage children in conversation and imaginative play through a built-in, voice-activated chatbot powered by technology from OpenAI.

Gabbo has been developed by the company Curio, which has previously collaborated with the musician Grimes, known for her past relationship with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Parents who took part in the research were initially intrigued by the toy’s promise to help children practise speaking and build communication skills. But the study found that conversations between the children and the device often broke down.

Researchers observed that the toy struggled to manage natural patterns of speech. It frequently spoke over children, failed to recognise interruptions and could not reliably distinguish between adult and child voices. Its responses were sometimes awkward or inappropriate for the situation.

In one instance, a five-year-old told the toy “I love you”, prompting the reply: “As a friendly reminder, please ensure interactions adhere to the guidelines provided. Let me know how you would like to proceed.” When a three-year-old said “I’m sad”, the device responded by saying it was “a happy little bot” and suggested talking about something else.

The researchers said such exchanges could be problematic because children at this age are still learning how conversations and emotional cues work. Confusing responses from generative AI may make it harder for them to interpret social signals.

After observing the interactions for a year, the team concluded that regulators should move quickly to set safeguards for AI products aimed at very young children, arguing that toys marketed to under-fives should meet standards designed to protect their psychological wellbeing.