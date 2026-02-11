NEWS: AI Tutoring Tools to Reach 450,000 Disadvantaged Pupils by 2027

As reported by Gov.uk, many pupils from lower-income families miss out on one-to-one tutoring, which research shows can boost learning by as much as five months. A new AI initiative aims to make this kind of support more widely available

By the end of 2027, schools across England could be using AI-powered tutoring tools to deliver personalised lessons, helping disadvantaged pupils catch up and reducing gaps in attainment.

The programme will see teachers work directly with tech companies from the summer term to co-develop the tools. Officials say this collaboration will ensure the AI is safe, classroom-ready, and tailored to students’ real learning needs.

Once the system is fully in place, up to 450,000 pupils a year could benefit, particularly those in years 9 to 11 who are eligible for free school meals. The initiative is designed to give children who cannot afford private tuition the same opportunities to receive targeted, one-on-one support.