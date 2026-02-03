NEWS: Almost Half Of Parents Fear SEND Reforms Could Remove Child Support

As reported by the Guardian, ministers are finalising major changes to special educational needs and disabilities provision in England, with reforms due to be published in a schools white paper expected in mid-February

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is overseeing the final drafting of the plans, which aim to reshape how support for children with special educational needs and disabilities is delivered.

However, new research suggests the proposals are causing significant concern among families. A survey of 1,000 parents of children with complex needs, including autism, deaf-blindness and physical impairments, found widespread anxiety about the potential impact of the reforms.

The poll, carried out for the disability charity Sense, found that half of parents said they felt nervous about the planned changes, while 45% feared their child could lose vital support as a result.

The survey also revealed ongoing problems within the current system. One in five parents said their child’s school was failing to provide the support set out in their education, health and care plan, while nearly half described the process of securing SEND support as stressful.

The pressure on families was reflected in parents’ working lives, with a third saying they had been forced to give up their jobs due to a lack of support, and 40% reporting they had reduced their working hours for the same reason.