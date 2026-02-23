NEWS: Bristol School Trials New National Music Curriculum

As reported by the BBC, a Bristol primary school has been selected to help pilot a new national curriculum designed to revitalise music education

Year Three children at St Werburgh’s Primary are among the first to test the programme, taking part in sequenced lessons that introduce musical notation, ensemble performance and creative composition.

The curriculum is the result of an 18-month collaboration between Bristol Beacon, the multi-academy trust Amplify Education and Oak National Academy. Leading arts organisations, including the Royal Ballet and Opera, the London Symphony Orchestra and the National Children’s Orchestra, contributed to its development.

The launch comes at a time when participation in music qualifications has fallen sharply. Official figures show GCSE entries in the subject have declined by 42% over the past decade, alongside a reduction of roughly 1,000 specialist music teachers.

Organisers say the early response suggests strong demand from schools. Nearly 5,000 teachers across the UK have downloaded the materials, accounting for more than 15,000 downloads since publication.

Designed for Key Stages One and Two, the package offers 36 teaching units comprising 216 lessons, all available free to primary schools nationwide.