NEWS: Calls for New Allergy Policies in Schools Following Death of Five-Year-Old Boy

After the death of her five-year-old son following an allergic reaction, a mother is urging the government to introduce stricter policies in schools

As reported by the BBC, Benedict Blythe, from Lincolnshire, died in December 2021 following a delay in administering his adrenaline pen after a fatal allergic reaction at Barnack Primary School.

Benedict’s mother, Helen, claims that his death was entirely preventable, with the solution being clear. Had his medication been there when it was needed, he could have survived.

Benedict had asthma and several food allergies including eggs, nuts, kiwi fruit and milk.

A personal allergy action plan had been put in place by his parents with the school, including a specific process for storing and supplying oat milk to Benedict instead of cow’s milk.

In July, an inquest found that this process was not followed by the school to prevent a fatal anaphylactic reaction, and Benedict was accidentally given cow’s milk. Due to a delay in administering his medication, the allergic reaction that resulted was fatal.

Mrs Blythe has called for the introduction of “Benedict’s Law”, with the hope of ensuring schools have adequate allergy plans for children with severe food allergies, preventing other children from suffering the same fate as her son.

The Benedict Blythe Foundation, which Mrs Blythe founded, published new research with Professor Paul Turner of Imperial College London, and the National Allergy Strategy Group (NASG) that said putting spare allergy pens in every school across the UK could both save lives and reduce NHS medication waste. The foundation noted that this strategy promises to save the government at least £4.6m a year in costs.

Despite this, the Department for Education has yet to take action to introduce the initiative, a decision which the Foundation has strongly criticised.

Mrs Blythe shares her concerns that as a new school year has started, more children with allergies are attending school without guaranteed access to necessary adrenaline, leaving them at risk of fatal allergic reactions.