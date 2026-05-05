NEWS: Calls Grow for Post-16 Funding as Youth ‘Neet’ Numbers Rise

As reported by the Guardian, rising numbers of young people falling out of education and work have sparked fresh warnings that support for disadvantaged students is ending too soon

A group of 14 social mobility organisations is calling on the government to introduce a new “student premium” for those aged 16 and over, arguing that many vulnerable learners are being left without support at a crucial stage.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 957,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training in the final months of last year – equivalent to 12.8% of that age group.

Currently, schools in England receive pupil premium funding to help children from low-income households, particularly those eligible for free school meals.

Campaigners say this support drops away after GCSEs, creating a gap in provision just as students move into further education or training.

The coalition estimates that extending similar funding beyond the age of 16 would cost around £430m annually from 2027-28, and is urging the Treasury to provide the investment as part of efforts to reduce youth unemployment.

It also highlights that disadvantaged students continue to lag behind their peers in attainment during the 16–19 phase, with those lacking GCSE English and maths among the most likely to become Neet.

Pepe Di’Iasio of the Association of School and College Leaders said support should not abruptly end at 16, warning that many young people still need help to stay on track.