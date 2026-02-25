NEWS: Children in Care Left Without School Places, Report Finds

As reported by the BBC, children living in care are being left without a school place for extended periods, with some out of education for months or even years, according to a BBC investigation

A survey by the Children’s Homes Association found widespread difficulty in securing placements for looked-after children. Of the 49 providers questioned in January, 40 said they were struggling to find schools willing to admit children in their care. Those providers represent 273 homes across England and Wales.

The findings suggest the scale of the problem is significant. As of January, half of the children living in those homes were not in mainstream education.

Providers reported lengthy delays in arranging school places, with some saying children had waited at least six months before being admitted. In some cases, organisations said they had taken the step of setting up their own schools in order to ensure children received an education.

Local authorities are legally required to give looked-after children the highest priority in school admissions. Despite this, the association’s figures indicate that placements are proving difficult to secure across both England and Wales.

School leaders and councils point to mounting pressures within the system. A headteachers’ union said years of underfunding have left schools without the capacity to support some of the most vulnerable pupils, while local authorities argue they lack sufficient powers to compel schools to accept them.