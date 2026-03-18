NEWS: Children Starting School ‘at a Disadvantage’ Without Being Read To, Laureate Warns

As reported by the Independent, more than a quarter of teachers say some children are arriving at school unsure how to handle a physical book, according to research from early years charity Kindred Squared

Staff reported that some pupils try to swipe or tap pages as if they were using a touchscreen.

The children’s laureate has warned that pupils who have not been read to before starting school risk beginning their education at a serious disadvantage, describing them as being treated like “second-class citizens”.

Speaking to headteachers at the Association of School and College Leaders annual conference, author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce said early exposure to books remains a crucial part of a child’s development. He told the conference that almost half of children begin school without this experience, leaving them at what he called a “massive disadvantage”.

Cottrell-Boyce also highlighted estimates suggesting that close to 50% of children start school having never been read to regularly by their parents.

The challenge continues beyond the early years. Research by the National Literacy Trust shows that only about one in three young people aged eight to 18 now choose to read in their free time.

To address the issue, the government has launched the National Year of Reading initiative, which aims to encourage families to make reading part of everyday life. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has urged parents to spend at least 10 minutes a day reading with their children.