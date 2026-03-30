NEWS: Councils Required to Submit SEND Plans to Secure Share of £860m Funding

As reported by the Guardian, councils across England will be required to outline how they plan to expand capacity in mainstream schools for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) in order to access a share of £860m in new government funding

Local authorities must submit detailed proposals to the Department for Education, explaining how they intend to increase opportunities for children with Send to attend schools closer to home and reduce the need for long-distance travel.

Ministers described the £860m allocation as an important milestone in delivering wider Send reforms, forming the first instalment of a broader £3bn investment programme designed to create 50,000 additional places.

Councils have until June 2026 to submit their plans, with funding expected to be distributed in autumn that year, subject to approval. Where authorities propose expanding specialist school provision, they will need to justify how this approach best addresses local demand.

Schools are expected to use the funding to develop more inclusive environments, including tailored spaces for pupils with conditions such as autism or ADHD who may require quieter, sensory-friendly settings.

The investment will also support the long-term goal of establishing dedicated “inclusion bases” in all secondary schools, allowing students to move more easily between mainstream lessons and targeted support.