NEWS: Councils Warn SEND School Transport Costs Could Hit £3.4bn by 2031

As reported by the Guardian, local authorities are bracing for a sharp rise in the cost of getting children with special educational needs to school, warning that transport budgets could become unsustainable without sweeping changes to the system

New figures from the County Councils Network indicate that demand is accelerating rapidly. On current trends, councils may need to arrange transport for 100,000 more pupils by the end of the decade, a jump the group likens to serving the equivalent of an entire city of young people.

Spending on SEND home-to-school travel, which stood at £2bn last year, is projected to reach £3.4bn by 2030-31. With ministers expected to publish reforms shortly, council leaders say the moment calls for bold decisions rather than incremental tweaks.

The CCN is proposing a nationally applied means-testing model that would require higher-income families to make a contribution towards transport costs. It argues that any system would have to be introduced gradually and with sensitivity to household finances.

The network also wants eligibility rules revisited. It suggests reviewing the legal walking distance thresholds, reassessing pupils’ transport needs each year with a view to increasing independence where possible, and reinforcing the message that one-to-one taxi provision should only be used when no other option is suitable.

Disability organisations have expressed concern at the prospect of income-based contributions. Anna Bird, who chairs the Disabled Children’s Partnership and leads the charity Contact, said school transport should be determined by a child’s needs, warning that additional costs for families risk creating obstacles to attendance.