NEWS: Councils Warn SEND System Risks Collapse Without Urgent Reform

As reported by the Guardian, special educational needs services in England face “total collapse”, with councils projected to run up debts of £18bn by the end of the decade
Local authorities say 59 upper-tier councils could effectively be pushed into bankruptcy by March 2028 unless the government delivers urgent, long-term reform. They report rapidly rising demand for additional support in schools, with more children requiring specialist teaching and assessments.
A new analysis from the County Councils Network (CCN) shows the number of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) reached a record 638,000 in 2024-25. That figure is projected to climb to around 840,000 by 2028-29, meaning one in every twenty children and young people would have a statutory plan in place.
The CCN also highlights soaring costs within the system. Around 34,000 pupils are currently educated in special schools at an average annual cost of £72,000 per place, compared with about £10,000 per place in mainstream settings.
Published on Friday 14 November, the report calls on ministers to erase historic SEND-related debts and overhaul legislation, including reforms to the appeals tribunal system, to curb the growing pressure on councils and steer families towards more sustainable forms of support.
Be the first to comment