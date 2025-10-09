NEWS: Cyberthreats Surge Across UK Education Sector

UK Schools Face Rising Cyber Threats, Outpacing Businesses in Attack Rates

As reported by The Guardian, cybercriminals are increasingly turning their attention to the UK’s education sector, which now suffers more cyber incidents than private businesses, according to the government’s latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey.

When hackers targeted UK nurseries last month and leaked sensitive data about children online, security experts said the criminals had reached a disturbing new low.

The government survey – which questioned nearly 300 primary and secondary schools and more than 30 higher education institutions – found that cyber-attacks are now routine across the sector.

Nine in ten universities and higher education institutions reported a breach or attack in the past year.

reported a breach or attack in the past year. Eight in ten further education colleges said the same.

said the same. Six in ten secondary schools had been targeted.

By contrast, only around 40% of UK businesses experienced a breach or attack over the same period — roughly on par with primary schools.

Phishing remains the most common entry point for attackers, with fraudulent emails attempting to trick staff into revealing passwords or sensitive data. Ransomware, another widespread threat, has become a hallmark of modern cybercrime: criminals encrypt systems, steal files and demand payment in cryptocurrency to restore access or delete the stolen data.

To help schools defend themselves, the Department for Education says it works closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Support includes free staff training, guidance on best practices, and a dedicated response team for schools hit by cyber incidents.