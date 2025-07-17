NEWS: DfE Publishes Updated RSHE Guidance

As reported on gov.uk, The Department for Education has released updated draft guidance on Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE), outlining significant changes that school leaders will need to prepare for ahead of full implementation in 2026

School business leaders are being urged to take note of newly updated guidance on Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE), as the Department for Education sharpens its focus on online harms, misogyny and healthy relationships – and outlines new responsibilities and support for schools.

The revised RSHE framework, published this week, aims to equip schools with the tools they need to support pupils in navigating an increasingly complex online world. With exposure to misogynistic content and unhealthy relationship dynamics becoming more common, the guidance reflects growing concern over how these influences are shaping children’s attitudes.

Final statutory guidance is expected to be published by the end of 2025, giving schools time to make necessary adjustments ahead of full implementation. Training grants for staff will become available from early 2026, allowing schools to prepare their teams for confident, age-appropriate delivery of these topics. School leaders can access the draft guidance, consultation documents and supporting materials directly through the Department for Education’s website or via the GOV.UK portal under “RSHE 2025 guidance”.