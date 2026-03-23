NEWS: Doll Play Boosts Children’s Social Understanding More Than Screens

As reported by the Guardian, concerns about children’s screen use are intensifying, with recent research suggesting babies as young as nine months in England spend an average of 41 minutes a day on digital devices

Against that backdrop, psychologists from Cardiff University and King’s College London have examined how different types of play shape children’s social development. Their findings suggest that traditional toys such as dolls may help children better understand other people’s thoughts and feelings compared with time spent on tablets.

The research involved 73 children aged between four and eight, who took part in a six-week trial. Half were given tablets loaded with games, while the others were provided with a range of dolls. Parents tracked how their children played at home, while researchers observed their behaviour.

According to the study, children using tablets were more likely to play on their own, whereas those given dolls more often engaged with siblings, friends or parents.

To assess social understanding, the children were also tested through structured play sessions and standard measures that examine how well they grasp others’ beliefs and perspectives.

The results showed that both boys and girls benefited equally from doll-based play.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, was funded by the toy company Mattel, which also supplied materials including its Barbie and Ken dolls.