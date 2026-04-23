NEWS: Exam-Focused Schools Leaving Pupils Unprepared for Work, Review Warns

As reported by the Guardian, young people are leaving school without the skills needed for adult life, according to new research, with critics warning the education system places too much weight on exams and not enough on real-world preparation

Alan Milburn, a former cabinet minister under Tony Blair who is leading a government-commissioned review into youth employment, said the current system prioritises academic performance over practical readiness for the workplace.

He said the findings should act as a wake-up call for both schools and policymakers, arguing that academic success and employability should be developed alongside each other rather than treated as separate goals.

Milburn also highlighted the need for schools to better prepare pupils for a rapidly changing jobs market, with a stronger focus on skills such as teamwork, communication, creativity and adaptability.

His comments follow a YouGov survey of 1,004 teachers, which found that nearly three-quarters believe too much importance is placed on exams. A similar proportion said schools are not doing enough to equip pupils with the skills needed for work or everyday life.

There was also strong support among teachers for improving careers education, with almost all backing access to career advice in every school. Large majorities also supported expanding vocational options before the age of 16 and creating alternative pathways for pupils who struggle in the current system.

The report comes as attention grows on how effectively schools are preparing young people for the transition into employment.