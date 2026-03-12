NEWS: First V-Levels to Launch in 2027 as Vocational Reform Expands

As reported by the BBC, the government has set out plans for a new set of vocational qualifications known as V-levels, with the first courses due to launch in 2027

According to ministers, the initial subjects will cover education and early years, finance and accounting, and digital. The courses are intended to focus on practical training linked closely to real workplaces, with the aim of helping young people move directly into skilled employment.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reforms were designed to challenge long-standing attitudes towards technical education and give students clearer routes into stable, well-paid careers.

The programme will expand gradually after its launch. From 2028, students will also be able to take V-levels in areas including business and administration, care services, construction, engineering and manufacturing, health and science, legal services within the finance route, sales and marketing, and sports and fitness.

Further subjects will follow the year after. From 2029, courses are expected to be introduced in agriculture, environmental and animal care, catering and hospitality, hair and beauty, and protective services.

By 2030, the final phase will add creative and service-focused options such as art and performing arts, creative and design, and travel and tourism.

Alongside the new qualifications, ministers have confirmed that alternative post-16 routes at GCSE level will remain available for students who need additional study or occupational pathways.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association said it welcomed the rollout, particularly the decision to keep existing BTEC courses in place while the new V-level system is introduced.