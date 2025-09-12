NEWS: Flash Sale: Free Tickets to EdExec LIVE for 24 Hours Only

School business leaders have the chance to secure free tickets to EdExec LIVE Yorks and Humber – but they’ll need to move quickly

From 10am on 17th September until 10am on 18th September, tickets for the event will be available free of charge as part of a limited-time flash sale.

With budgets tighter than ever and many school business leaders unable to prioritise professional development, SBLs are often caught between doing what’s best for their schools and investing in their own growth. Recognising the pressures schools are under, and the challenges many SBLs face in prioritising their own CPD, the team behind EdExec LIVE made the decision to hold the flash sale to ensure more leaders can benefit from a day dedicated to their professional development.

The Yorks and Humber EdExec LIVE event takes place on 23rd October 2025 at the Radisson Hotel, York. The event brings together school business leaders from across the region for a day of networking, practical sessions and expert insights designed to support their vital work.

Spaces are limited, and the team behind EdExec LIVE are encouraging SBLs to act fast to avoid missing out. To secure your FOC ticket:

Link to book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/edexec-live-2025-yorks-humber-tickets-1362919471829

Promo code: 25YAHfs0