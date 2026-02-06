NEWS: Free Breakfast Clubs Expanded As Scheme Rolls Out Across England

As reported by the BBC, free breakfast clubs are being expanded as part of a wider push to make the scheme available to primary schools across England, the government has said

Sixty more primary schools in Yorkshire will join the programme from April, adding to the 74 already taking part in the region. The latest expansion includes 27 schools in West Yorkshire, 26 in South Yorkshire and seven in North Yorkshire, according to the Department for Education.

Ministers say the long-term aim is to offer free breakfast clubs in every state-funded primary school in England, with Yorkshire among the areas seeing early growth as the scheme scales up.

The programme was first introduced in 750 schools across England last April, with a further 500 joining this year as part of the national rollout.

The Department for Education said evidence from the scheme shows children benefit from having a healthy breakfast and arriving at school earlier, with improvements seen in attendance, attainment and behaviour.

Headteachers at schools not yet involved have been encouraged to apply to join, with applications for the next phase opening in September.