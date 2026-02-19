NEWS: Government Revises Gender Questioning Guidance For Schools

As reported by the Guardian, schools and colleges in England have received revised government guidance on supporting pupils who question their gender identity, updating guidance introduced in 2023

The updated framework makes two key changes. It lifts the previous blanket ban on social transitioning for primary-age children, meaning requests to change a name, pronouns or uniform will no longer be automatically rejected. Ministers say such cases should remain rare and must follow clear procedures, including parental involvement and appropriate professional advice.

The guidance also softens earlier requirements on informing parents. While schools are generally expected to notify families, it allows for exceptional safeguarding cases where contacting parents could increase the risk to the child.

Officials say the changes are intended to give schools greater flexibility rather than impose a uniform approach. Teaching unions and school leaders, who had called for clearer direction, have largely welcomed the revised guidance.