NEWS: Government Urges Schools To Rethink Sending Suspended Pupils Home

As reported by the BBC, schools in England are being encouraged to rethink how suspensions are used, with ministers saying pupils do not always need to be sent home and could instead remain in school under supervision

The move comes as figures show suspensions were already climbing before the pandemic and have risen even faster in the years since, increasing concerns about lost learning time.

The Department for Education said the change forms part of a wider overhaul of the school system and is intended to reduce the academic impact of suspensions on pupils.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said removing children from school entirely can have unintended consequences, warning that time at home can lead to disengagement and increased use of social media.

She said keeping pupils on site should be considered in cases where behaviour has not involved violence, with headteachers responsible for deciding how suspensions are managed.

The department also said it wants to clarify the purpose of internal suspension, after finding pupils are sometimes set work that offers little educational value. It said on-site suspension should be short-term, structured and focused on learning and reflection.