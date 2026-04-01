NEWS: Grab-and-Go Lunches Overtake Sit-Down Meals in Secondary Schools

As reported by the Guardian, a growing number of secondary school pupils in England are turning away from traditional sit-down lunches in favour of quick, on-the-go food options, a new report backed by TV chef Jamie Oliver suggests

The research, carried out by Bite Back, highlights how limited lunch breaks and financial pressures are reshaping students’ eating habits. Many are opting for convenient foods that can be eaten while moving between lessons, despite these choices often being less nutritious. Common items include chips, sandwiches, sugary drinks, cakes and sweets.

As part of the study, around 2,000 pupils were surveyed, alongside input from teachers and headteachers, with school lunch menus also examined to build a broader picture of food provision.

The findings show that grab-and-go options have become a regular feature of the school day. Six in ten pupils said they buy such items at least once a week, while four in ten do so on most school days. Nearly a third also reported choosing similar foods during their morning break.

Campaigners have raised concerns about the potential long-term impact of these habits. They warn that increased reliance on less healthy, convenient food could contribute to higher obesity rates among children, make it harder for pupils to stay focused in class, and undermine government ambitions to improve young people’s health nationwide.