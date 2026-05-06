NEWS: Half of Schools Report Buildings Unsafe or Unfit for Use, Survey Finds

As reported by the Guardian, deteriorating school buildings are forcing many headteachers to take parts of their sites out of use, with widespread concerns over safety and suitability, new research suggests

A survey by the National Association of Head Teachers found that around half of school leaders reported areas affected by issues such as leaks, damp, mould, asbestos and failing infrastructure, including heating systems and fire safety equipment.

The findings come as the government looks to reform provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (Send), placing additional expectations on mainstream schools to expand and improve their facilities.

Although based on a relatively small sample of 326 respondents, the survey paints a stark picture of ageing school estates. Some leaders described serious safety concerns, including fire doors that do not meet required standards.

Basic facilities are also being impacted. Among affected schools, nearly three-quarters said toilet blocks were either closed or not fit for use.

Provision for pupils with Send is also under strain. Around 41% of respondents reported that specialist spaces – such as dedicated classrooms, sensory areas and outdoor facilities – were no longer suitable.

Outdoor areas are similarly affected, with almost two-thirds of those reporting building issues saying their playgrounds were either unusable or had been shut entirely.

Funding remains a key concern, with 96% of headteachers saying they do not receive enough capital investment to properly maintain their buildings. The National Audit Office has previously estimated that bringing England’s school estate up to an acceptable standard would require £14bn.