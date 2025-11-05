NEWS: Head Teachers Weigh Strike Action After Losing Ofsted Report Card Court Battle

The head teachers’ union will consult members on strike action after losing a High Court bid to block Ofsted’s new report card system

As reported by the Independent, Ofsted’s new “report card” system will come into force on 10 November, replacing the single-word school judgments that were dropped earlier this year after widespread criticism following the death of head teacher Ruth Perry.

The High Court has now dismissed a legal challenge against the scheme brought by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and head teacher Barbara Middleton. Mr Justice Saini ruled that Ofsted’s decision to adopt the framework was made “after a detailed consultation conducted in a procedurally lawful way.”

In response to the judgment, NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said the union was deeply disappointed and would begin consulting members about possible industrial action.

He said the ruling “does not lessen our valid and reasonable concern about the impact the new report cards could have on the mental health and wellbeing of school leaders and staff.”

The union’s legal challenge had aimed to halt Ofsted’s rollout of the new grading system, arguing that it risked further harm to an already pressured profession.