NEWS: Headteachers Warn of National Funding Crisis as Schools Struggle to Recruit Staff

As reported by the BBC, headteachers across England have warned that chronic school underfunding is worsening recruitment problems and leaving many areas struggling to balance budgets, with West Sussex cited as a stark example of wider national pressures

School leaders say they are facing what they describe as a “profound and growing concern” over funding levels, arguing that sustained shortfalls are making it increasingly difficult to attract and retain teachers and support staff, particularly in high-cost parts of the country.

The warnings come as members of the West Sussex Secondary Headteachers’ Association write to the government and local MPs seeking urgent talks on the national funding formula and its impact on schools.

Although the concerns are being highlighted locally, headteachers say the issues reflect a broader national picture, with some areas consistently receiving below-average funding settlements.

In West Sussex, primary schools receive an average of £5,511.74 per pupil, compared with £5,931.78 nationally and £5,662.72 across the South East.

Leaders also point to wider affordability pressures affecting recruitment, noting that in districts such as Chichester and Mid Sussex, average house prices are now around 11 to 12 times the typical annual salary, making it difficult for schools to recruit and retain staff.

School leaders argue that rising costs are compounding the situation, with increases in energy bills, unfunded pay awards and growing demand for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support absorbing recent funding uplifts.

In a joint letter, headteachers said schools were effectively “running up a down-escalator”, warning that financial pressures continue to intensify despite repeated increases in funding allocations.