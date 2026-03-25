NEWS: Heavy Social Media Use Linked to Rising Teen Anxiety and Depression Risk

As reported by the Guardian, children who spend more than three hours a day on social media may face a higher risk of developing anxiety and depression during their teenage years, new research suggests

The study, conducted by researchers at Imperial College London, analysed data from more than 2,300 pupils across 31 schools in London. The findings point to a potential link between heavy social media use and poorer mental health outcomes in adolescence.

Participants were first assessed between the ages of 11 and 12, and then again between 13 and 15. On both occasions, they completed cognitive tests and questionnaires examining their digital habits, lifestyle and mental wellbeing.

Researchers found that teenagers who had spent over three hours a day on social media were more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression compared with those who used it for around 30 minutes daily.

Experts believe disrupted sleep may play a significant role in this association. Increased screen time, particularly late at night, was linked to later bedtimes and reduced overall sleep, especially on school nights. The impact appeared to be more pronounced among girls.

The findings come as the UK Government continues to explore new measures aimed at improving online safety for children. Earlier this month, a consultation was launched to gather views on potential restrictions, including the possibility of limiting social media access for under-16s.