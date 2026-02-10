NEWS: House of Lords Back School-Day Mobile Phone Ban

As reported by the BBC, pressure is growing in parliament for stricter limits on pupils’ phone use, with peers backing tougher rules even as official guidance on mobile phones in schools applies only in England

The House of Lords has approved a proposal to prohibit students from using mobile phones during the school day, passing a Conservative amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill by 178 votes to 140.

The vote comes amid a broader push in the upper chamber to curb children’s exposure to online platforms, following recent support from peers for measures that would bar under-16s from accessing social media.

Speaking in support of the amendment, the Conservative shadow education minister Baroness Barran said lawmakers needed to rethink how children engage with smartphones, arguing the devices often act as a gateway to social media use.