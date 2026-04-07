NEWS: Leading Voices to Hold #SendTheTruth Debate on New Government White Paper

Concerned teachers and SEN specialists are being invited to have their say on the new 2026 Schools White Paper in a debate which will then be presented to the Department for Education

The issues around the white paper will be discussed in an online debate on 9th April, as there are concerns about the potential impact of the proposed reforms on schools and SEND families, as well as whether the official pre-paper consultations failed to reflect frontline voices.

Members of the public are invited to join the discussion and will be able to have their say, with their comments compiled into a report that will be delivered to the Department for Education before the final consultation deadline on 18th May.

The event, organised by SENsational Tutors , will last 1 hour and 30 minutes (8pm – 9.30pm) and is free to register. Scheduled panellists include:

Christine McGuinness – TV personality, SEND Advocate & mother of three autistic children

Jessie Townz – PDA Advocate & Podcaster

Douglas Hamer – Solicitor, Geldards LLP

Louise Walsh – SEND Parent & Advocate

Yasmin Din – SEND Parent & Advocate

Tanya Slessor – SEN Team Manager, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Christine McGuinness says: “This is about basic human rights. Our children are entitled to an education – not just any education, one where they feel safe, supported, happy and thriving. I urge every SEND parent or carer affected by these issues to add their voice to #SENDTheTruth.”

Host Joanna Gibbs of SENsational Tutors says: “We urge teachers & SEN specialists to share their views on the 2026 Schools White Paper and its proposed SEND reforms. We need as many voices as possible to create a report that truly reflects the on-the-ground reality for educators. Our aim has always been to provide as much support as possible to SEND families and educators, including through amplifying their voices.”

Released on 23rd February, the 2026 Schools White Paper, entitled Every Child Achieving and Thriving, set out the government’s plans for long-term education reform in England, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for SEND young people. The paper was developed in response to inequality in SEND education, including rising rates of school absence among SEND students, but has faced criticism from parents and educators.

SENsational Tutors is a multi-award winning SEND tutoring agency, named the UK’s Favourite Tutoring Agency in both 2023 and 2024, and a 2025 double finalist for Best Private Tutoring Provider and Best School Partnership Provider. Founded in 2017 by specialist teacher Joanna Gibbs, the organisation supports students aged 4 to 25, with clients including local authorities, private families, schools and colleges. Through 1:1 specialist SEND teaching and EOTAS packages, SENsational Tutors build long-term partnerships that support neurodivergent young people to thrive and reach their full potential.