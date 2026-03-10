NEWS: Leith, Smith and Tucci Urge Cooking Lessons for Primary Pupils

As reported by the Independent, some of the food world’s most prominent voices are urging ministers to make practical cookery lessons a core part of primary education, arguing that children should begin learning basic cooking skills as soon as they start school

Prue Leith, Delia Smith and Stanley Tucci have joined forces to press for a return to regular hands-on cooking in classrooms, warning that many schools no longer have the facilities to teach it properly. Campaigners say the loss of dedicated kitchens has meant cookery is now only offered occasionally, often squeezed in when timetables allow.

Figures from Leiths suggest the majority of pupils are missing out. Its research indicates that about 75% of primary school children do not receive consistent cooking lessons, despite government advice that diets based on fresh ingredients and home cooking support better long-term health.

The three campaigners took their case to Parliament on Thursday, telling MPs that learning to cook is about more than food preparation. They said regular practical lessons help pupils develop life skills, build confidence in the kitchen and understand the basics of healthy eating.

They are calling on ministers to guarantee structured cookery lessons for pupils from the age of four, ensuring the subject is embedded from the beginning of primary school.

A government spokesperson said tackling childhood obesity remained a priority, adding that pupils already learn about healthy diets through subjects such as science, design and technology and relationships, sex and health education.