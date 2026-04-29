NEWS: London Primary School Offers Rise Slightly but Remain Below National Average

As reported by the BBC, more than eight in ten children in London have secured a place at their preferred primary school this year, though the capital continues to lag behind the national average

Figures from London Councils show that just over 88% of applicants were offered their first-choice school, a slight improvement on last year’s results.

However, outcomes varied widely across boroughs. The lowest success rate was recorded in the City of London, where fewer than three-quarters of families received their top choice. Hammersmith and Fulham, along with Kensington and Chelsea, also saw relatively low proportions, while Wandsworth and Islington were among other areas below the London average.

At the same time, pupil numbers in the capital are projected to decline, with forecasts suggesting the equivalent of around 87 primary school classes could be lost over the next four years.

Antonia Jennings of Centre for London said the falling numbers should not be interpreted as easing pressure on schools, warning that challenges in the system remain.

Demand for school places is being shaped by wider demographic trends, including a declining birth rate in London and the rising cost of living, which is driving some families to move out of the city.

New data also shows the number of applications for primary places has dropped by 3.5% to just over 80,000 this year.

Further analysis suggests reception intakes could fall by around 2.5% – roughly 2,700 fewer pupils – across London in the coming years, continuing the downward trend