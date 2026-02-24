NEWS: Millions To Receive New Support Plans As EHCP Numbers Set To Fall

As reported by the Guardian, ministers are set to replace large numbers of formal education, health and care plans with a new, less bureaucratic form of support aimed at delivering help earlier and within mainstream schools

Under the proposals, pupils with additional needs would instead receive Individual Support Plans, drawn up in partnership with schools and families. These plans could provide access to specialists such as psychologists and therapists, alongside tailored provision inside schools, including dedicated inclusion units, without triggering the full legal process attached to an EHCP.

Government forecasts indicate the shift will lead to a marked reduction in the number of EHCPs over the next decade. The proportion of pupils with statutory plans is projected to rise to just under 8% by 2029-30 before falling to below 5% five years later. If overall pupil numbers remain unchanged, that would amount to around 270,000 fewer EHCPs in place.

The reform follows years of sharp growth in demand for statutory plans, a trend that has contributed to deep financial strain in local authorities. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has argued that the new model will reduce the adversarial nature of the current system, where parents often find themselves in prolonged disputes with cash-strapped councils.

Critics, however, warn that scaling back access to EHCPs could dilute legal safeguards for children with the most complex needs, and resistance from parent groups and some Labour MPs is expected.

While ministers reject suggestions that the policy is primarily about plugging short-term funding gaps, they acknowledge that lower EHCP numbers over time would ease pressure on council budgets. The government has committed an additional £4bn to support the transition, with funding due to flow from the outset.