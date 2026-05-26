NEWS: Ministers Set to Introduce New Social Media Restrictions for Under-16s

As reported by the BBC, new rules aimed at restricting social media use among under-16s are expected to be introduced before the end of 2026, according to Technology Secretary Liz Kendall

One of the measures under consideration is a potential ban on social media access for children, similar to legislation introduced in Australia.

The announcement comes as the government’s consultation on children’s social media use closes on Tuesday evening.

More than 70,000 responses have been submitted during the consultation process, including contributions from charities, campaign organisations and members of the public on possible restrictions and online safety measures.

In its submission, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said doctors should routinely discuss screen use and social media habits with younger patients during appointments.

While researchers remain divided over whether screen time itself is directly harmful to children, the academy’s chair, Jeanette Dickson, said concern over the issue had become increasingly widespread within the medical profession, comparing it to earlier public health debates around smoking and seatbelt use.

Kendall said the government plans to publish its response to the consultation over the summer, with policy changes expected to follow before the end of the year.