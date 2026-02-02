NEWS: Ministers Step In After Row Over Proposed PE Funding Cuts

As reported by the Guardian, plans to reduce funding for physical education in England’s schools have triggered a dispute within government, after proposed cuts raised concerns about access to sport for pupils

Documents seen by the Guardian suggested the Department of Health and Social Care, led by Wes Streeting, was planning to withdraw its entire annual contribution of around £60m from 2026/27. At the same time, the Department for Education was understood to be considering reducing its own PE budget by a similar amount.

The DfE is also looking at making further savings to PE spending ahead of the next curriculum review. Officials had hoped reforms guaranteeing at least two hours of PE a week could be delivered more cheaply through partnerships with sporting organisations.

However, sources in Whitehall warned that combined cuts from both departments could derail those plans and risk contradicting Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s pledges to expand access to sport for schoolchildren.

Following scrutiny of the proposals, the DHSC is now expected to reinstate its funding. Ministers are understood to have stepped in to block the cuts after the Guardian approached the department, despite weeks of private insistence that the contribution would be withdrawn.