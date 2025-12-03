NEWS: Ministers under pressure to explain £6bn funding gap for SEND overhaul

As reported by the Guardian, officials promise reforms to support children with special educational needs, but Labour MPs demand clarity on how costs will be covered

Ministers are facing scrutiny over how they plan to cover a £6bn shortfall in funding for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision, as they work on a major overhaul of the system.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that the funding gap could reach £6bn by 2028-29 and rise to £9bn by 2030-31, raising concerns about how the government will meet growing demand.

Labour MPs say parents are already struggling with slow and hard-to-access SEND support, and there is anxiety that planned changes could exacerbate these challenges.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that from 2028, the government will assume full responsibility for SEND costs currently borne by local councils. She, along with education secretary Bridget Phillipson, stressed that the reform is intended to benefit children and families rather than save money.

Phillipson has told MPs that the costs of SEND provision in England will be funded through government budgets rather than coming out of core schools funding.

Ministers have been developing reforms for several months, with a SEND white paper expected to be published early in 2026. The proposals aim to streamline support for families while addressing long-standing frustrations with the existing system.