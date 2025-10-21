NEWS: Misogyny at ‘Epidemic Scale’, Warn Education Leaders

Education leaders have warned that misogyny among young people has reached crisis levels, with more than three quarters of teachers describing it as a serious issue in schools across the UK

As reported by The Independent, misogynistic attitudes among young people have reached “epidemic” levels, according to education leaders, as teachers report a surge in sexist behaviour in classrooms.

A YouGov poll of more than 1,000 teachers found over three quarters believe misogyny is a major problem in UK schools, with more than half saying it has worsened in recent years. Among secondary teachers, two in five said they hear misogynistic comments directed at female pupils most days, and nearly one in four said female staff are targeted weekly.

While only 45% of teachers saw misogyny as a big issue within their own school, this rose to two in three among secondary staff. Many said they witness boys showing less respect to female colleagues, with social media influencers widely blamed for fuelling sexist attitudes. Almost nine in ten teachers supported banning social media use for under-16s to help curb the problem.

In response, new government guidance on relationships, sex and health education calls for lessons to help pupils challenge misogynistic behaviour and recognise positive male role models. It also urges schools to address harmful online content – including “incel” culture, deepfakes and the portrayal of women in pornography – that normalises disrespect and gender-based hostility.

Education chiefs say tackling this cultural shift is vital to creating safer, more respectful school environments for both pupils and staff.