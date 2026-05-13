NEWS: Mo Farah and Sports Bodies Urge Rethink on School Sport Cuts

As reported by the Guardian, concerns are mounting across the sports sector over possible reductions to school sport funding in England, with leading athletes and organisations warning the move could have far-reaching consequences for children’s health and wellbeing

More than 70 sporting bodies, alongside Olympic champion Mo Farah, have called on ministers to reconsider plans that could remove up to £120m from school sport budgets.

The pressure follows reports earlier this year by The Guardian that the Department of Health and Social Care had been considering ending its £60m contribution entirely. Ministers have since suggested the scale of the cuts may be reviewed.

Separately, the Department for Education had also explored reducing funding by a further £60m, although officials later said savings would instead come through efficiencies linked to a new partnership model.

A total of 76 organisations – including ParalympicsGB, British Rowing and Aquatics GB – said the prospect of cuts had caused significant anxiety throughout the sporting community.

Farah, who acts as the government’s national school sport champion, said he was troubled by suggestions that investment in school sport could be reduced at a time when participation and children’s health remain major concerns.

In a letter organised by the Sport and Recreation Alliance, the organisations urged Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to ensure Labour’s proposed replacement model is properly funded.

They warned that scaling back support risked harming children’s opportunities and wellbeing, while also leaving uncertainty over how the new system would function.

An announcement on future funding arrangements is expected later this week.