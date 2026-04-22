NEWS: Mobile Phone Ban Backed to Pass Schools Bill

As reported by the Guardian, the government is set to introduce a formal ban on mobile phones in schools across England in a bid to secure the passage of key safeguarding legislation

Ministers plan to bring forward an amendment to the children’s wellbeing and schools bill in the House of Lords, after the legislation faced delays from opposition peers.

Until now, the government had maintained that most schools already enforce their own restrictions on mobile phone use, arguing that additional legal requirements were unnecessary. However, it has since shifted its position, describing the move as a practical step to ensure the bill progresses.

Previous research by the Children’s Commissioner for England found that almost all primary schools and the vast majority of secondary schools already limit or ban mobile phones during the school day.

The change will place existing guidance on a statutory footing, marking a significant shift after earlier resistance from ministers.

The bill itself is widely seen as one of the most substantial reforms to child protection in recent decades. It includes plans for a mandatory register of children not in school, measures to tackle profiteering in children’s social care, and the introduction of a single unique identifier to help services better monitor a child’s wellbeing.