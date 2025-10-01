NEWS: More Families Choosing to Home Educate

Around six families a week are making the switch to home-education, with numbers doubling compared to 2021

As reported by the BBC, North Northamptonshire Council have reported that the number of children being taken out of school in favour of home education has doubled over the past four years, hitting numbers of 1,238 in June.

The causes for this are believed to fall into three distinct groups. Some families have made the switch to home-educating due to philosophical or religious reasons. Some are unsatisfied with the level of education offered by schools. Others make the choice due to mental health or wellbeing issues. For many parents, home-educating is less daunting than dealing with these issues when sending their children to school. Of the reported reasons nationally, mental health and philosophical or preferential reasons both features strongly (around 14% each among known responses).

There is currently no obligation for parents to inform their local authority if they decide to home-educate their children, and local authorities cannot intervene, unless they have concerns relating to harm or a lack of suitable education being provided.

It has also been noted that the number of suspensions and exclusions in the area was higher than national or regional levels, with a local suspension rate of 21.42 compared to the national rate of 15.26. The most common cause for these suspensions and exclusions is listed as persistent disruptive behaviour. Across England, elective home education (EHE) has been rising steadily. In the autumn term of 2024, local authorities recorded 111,700 children in elective home education – up from roughly 92,000 in the prior year. Meanwhile, suspensions and exclusions have generally been increasing. In one recent report, suspensions and exclusions across England reportedly rose by over 20% in a single year.

This leads to the question of whether disruptive behaviour on such a level may be due to additional educational needs, rather than simply behavioural issues. This has prompted an initiative to increase the number of special educational needs unit places, and the council is aiming to have 800 new places available by 2032/33.