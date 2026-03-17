NEWS: Most Nine-Month-Olds Get Daily Screen Time, Study Finds

As reported by the Guardian, fresh guidance for parents of young children is due to be released by the Department for Education, as officials respond to concerns that too much screen exposure could affect early language development in toddlers

The advice is informed by findings from the Children of the 2020s study, which follows thousands of families across England. Using information from about 8,000 households, researchers looked at how frequently babies aged nine months come into contact with screens.

The results suggest that most infants are already being exposed to digital devices. According to the study, around three-quarters of nine-month-olds are allowed some screen time every day, although only a small minority spend several hours watching.

More broadly, the research found that 72% of babies in the sample had at least some contact with screens by the age of nine months, while just over a quarter had none at all.

Analysis by the Education Policy Institute indicates that very high levels of viewing remain uncommon. Only about 2% of infants were reported to spend more than three hours a day in front of a screen, with the average exposure estimated at roughly 41 minutes.

The researchers also found little variation between households of different income levels, suggesting families make broadly similar choices about screen use. They concluded that limited screen time does not automatically conflict with children having an active and balanced early childhood.