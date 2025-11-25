NEWS: Most Parents Admit Letting Children Take ‘Duvet Days’, New Survey Shows

As reported by The Independent, three-quarters of parents say they have allowed their child to skip school for rest or emotional downtime, as new research points to shifting attitudes toward attendance and growing emphasis on pupils’ wellbeing

A new survey suggests that most parents have, at some point, let their child stay home for a so-called “duvet day” when they are reluctant to go into school.

The poll, conducted by Perspectus for the education event Bett, explores shifting parental attitudes toward school attendance. It shows that 32 per cent of parents are now more relaxed about absences than they were five years ago, with over half of that group saying the rise in home working has influenced this change.

Of the 2,000 parents questioned, 75 per cent admitted allowing their child to miss school when they were feeling exhausted, overwhelmed or simply unable to face the day. Forty per cent said these duvet days had taken place on more than one occasion.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics indicates that repeated absences increase the likelihood of children experiencing mental health difficulties, with the risk growing sharply as the number of missed days rises.

Parents reported giving their children an average of six absence days for these reasons in the past academic year. Three-quarters said they noticed improved behaviour afterwards, and an overwhelming 97 per cent agreed that their child’s mental wellbeing is as important as academic achievement.

The Bett report said the findings highlight “broader questions about what education should look like in the 21st century”.