NEWS: Most Pupils Use AI but Doubt Truth, Study Finds

AI is now central to schoolwork for most teens — though many find it hard to know what’s real

As reported by the BBC, artificial intelligence is now a regular companion in classrooms, but many students are unsure how much they can trust it, new research suggests.

A survey of more than 2,000 pupils aged 13 to 18 by Oxford University Press (OUP) found that eight in ten teenagers are already using AI to help with schoolwork. Yet more than half admitted they struggle to tell whether the information they get is accurate, with nearly a third saying they “cannot tell” if AI content is true and another fifth feeling uncertain.

According to OUP, many anxious pupils are turning to teachers for reassurance – but a third of students said their teachers themselves lacked confidence in using AI tools.

Despite those concerns, researchers found that most pupils also see the benefits of the technology. Dr Alexandra Tomescu from OUP said that while headlines often warn of AI’s dangers, nine out of ten students actually felt it had helped them learn.

“Students told us AI is improving their problem-solving, creative writing and critical thinking skills,” she said.

The Department for Education has meanwhile released new guidance and resources to help schools integrate AI safely and responsibly.