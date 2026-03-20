NEWS: Most School Leaders Face Abuse or Threats from Parents, Survey Finds

As reported by the Guardian, school leaders say confrontations with parents are becoming increasingly common, with many reporting that such incidents are taking a toll on their wellbeing

A survey by the Association of School and College Leaders found that more than 90% of headteachers and senior staff had experienced difficult or disrespectful behaviour from parents. Six in ten said they had faced verbal abuse or threats during the past year.

Heads said disputes frequently arise over everyday school decisions. Conflicts have erupted when staff confiscate pupils’ mobile phones, with one leader reporting that a parent accused the school of theft and threatened to involve the police. Refusals to authorise term-time holidays can also trigger heated disagreements.

Some leaders reported a newer challenge: parents using artificial intelligence tools to draft long, formal complaints written in legalistic language, which schools then have to spend significant time responding to.

Among the 1,700 school leaders surveyed, 73% said parents were increasingly submitting subject access requests — legal demands for personal data held by schools — in ways they considered excessive or confrontational. More than half also said they had been targeted by hostile or defamatory comments posted by parents on social media.

The survey also suggested the strain is affecting leaders personally. More than three-quarters of respondents said deteriorating behaviour from parents was harming their mental health.

Many heads said parents were now more likely to challenge schools’ handling of incidents, often disputing disciplinary measures such as detentions or suspensions linked to truancy or poor behaviour.

Jo Rowley, a deputy headteacher in Stafford and current president of the Association of School and College Leaders, has called on the government to support a nationwide campaign encouraging parents to work constructively with schools and colleges.