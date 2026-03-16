NEWS: MPs Warn SEND Reform Leaves Councils Facing Transport Cost Uncertainty

As reported by the Independent, a cross-party group of MPs has raised concerns that key financial issues remain unresolved in the government’s plans to reform support for children with special educational needs and disabilities

In a report, the Public Accounts Committee said ministers had yet to explain how councils would cope with the mounting costs of transporting pupils with SEND to school. Members said local authorities needed urgent clarity on how rising spending on taxis, minibuses and coaches would be funded.

Data from the County Councils Network illustrates the scale of the pressure. It estimates councils arranged transport for about 206,000 children and young people with SEND up to the age of 25 last year, costing roughly £2bn.

While the government has pledged to cancel 90% of councils’ existing high-needs deficits accumulated so far, MPs say the approach leaves unanswered questions about the years ahead. Under current plans, SEND spending will only be incorporated into the wider government funding system from 2028.

The committee warned that this creates uncertainty for local authorities about how to manage any new deficits that arise before that date.

It also noted that the proposed financial changes do not address the costs associated with getting SEND pupils to and from school. Committee member Rachel Gilmour said ministers appeared to be starting to tackle what she described as a growing SEND crisis, but added that significant gaps remained in the plans.