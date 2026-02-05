NEWS: MPs Warn They Will Block SEND Reforms Aimed At Saving Money

As reported by the Guardian, Labour MPs have warned they will refuse to support changes to special educational needs provision if reforms are seen as a way to limit support or reduce spending, despite government efforts to reassure them

Ministers are proposing changes that would narrow access to education, health and care plans in England, which currently guarantee support for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Under the plans, EHCPs would be targeted at pupils with the most complex needs, according to sources briefed on the proposals.

MPs said the government has been actively seeking to win support for the overhaul, stressing that it has taken lessons from previous welfare reforms that were criticised for their impact on vulnerable families. However, concerns remain that tightening eligibility could leave some children without adequate help.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has told MPs that funding for high-needs provision has increased by more than half in recent years, reaching £11bn annually, and has insisted the reforms are intended to improve the system rather than cut costs.

Jen Craft, a Labour MP who sits on the all-party parliamentary group on SEND, said she would oppose any move to restrict EHCPs unless a fully funded alternative was introduced.