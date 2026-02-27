NEWS: Nearly 1m Young People Not in Work or Education

As reported by the BBC, Britain’s labour market remains subdued, with younger workers bearing the brunt as hospitality roles and graduate recruitment schemes continue to contract

New data from the Office for National Statistics show that 957,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment or training between October and December 2025. That equates to 12.8% of all young people in that age bracket.

The total is slightly higher than in the previous quarter, although it is 0.4 percentage points lower than the same period a year earlier. The ONS said more young people were actively seeking jobs towards the end of 2025, but the overall rise in those classified as Neet was largely driven by an increase among young women.

The term Neet covers both those who are unemployed and looking for work, and those who are economically inactive, meaning they are not studying, not in a job and not currently searching for one.

The figures come as Rachel Reeves faces pressure over plans to abolish the lower minimum wage rate for 16- and 17-year-olds. Some employers argue that aligning youth pay more closely with adult rates could discourage businesses from taking on younger staff at a time when opportunities are already limited.