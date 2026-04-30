NEWS: OCR Fined £270,000 Over Physics Exam Errors and Wrong Grades

As reported by the Independent, exam regulator Ofqual has fined Cambridge OCR £270,000 after serious errors were found in its 2025 A-level and AS-level physics papers and mark schemes

The regulator identified 12 separate mistakes across the assessment materials, saying these failures led to some students receiving incorrect grades. It also concluded that the exam board had not ensured the papers were properly checked and that it lacked effective procedures for schools to challenge or correct marking where issues arose.

In two cases, errors were only discovered after results had been published. As a result, 37 students — including 33 at AS-level and four at A-level — had their grades raised by one grade.

Other mistakes were caught earlier in the process, either before exams were sat or prior to results day. In those instances, correction notices were issued to schools and affected candidates were awarded full marks for the relevant questions.

Tom Grinyer of the Institute of Physics said it was essential that similar issues do not recur, warning they could undermine growing student interest in physics.

A spokesperson for Cambridge OCR said the organisation accepted the regulator’s findings and apologised to affected students and teachers. They added that the board had not met the standards expected by candidates or those it sets for itself.